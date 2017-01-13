Donald Trump Contradicts His Own Golden Shower Germaphobe Defense In 2015 Interview As Howie Mandel Pisses All Over The Excuse! | PerezHilton.com

We really love calling Donald Trump on his bullsh*t.

Earlier this week, a document leaked, alleging the racist Republican had hired prostitutes to perform golden showers in front of him.

But during his first press conference as the President-Elect on Wednesday, the 70-year-old denied the salacious scandal, arguing that it wouldn't have happened because he's a germaphobe.

Well, Perezcious readers, if we rewind to August of last year, the businessman actually told The Hollywood Reporter's Janice Min the exact OPPOSITE in a lengthy interview.

During the chat, Janice straight-up asked the reality star about his rumored mysophobia, and wondered if his fear of germs would prevent him from shaking hands and kissing babies while campaigning.

At the time, the famous father replied:

"I'm not germophobic. I do it. … I go through and shake hands and do what I have to do, and people like me and I like them. In Iowa, I must have shaken 2,000 hands — and those were only the ones that were next to me."

Well, there you have it. Either he was lying then, or he was lying now.