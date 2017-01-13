Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About Articles: 172 Seeds: 4692 Comments: 69737 Since: Jan 2009

Donald Trump Contradicts His Own Golden Shower Germaphobe Defense In 2015 Interview As Howie Mandel Pisses All Over The Excuse! | PerezHilton.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONHollywood gossip blog from Perez Hilton
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:03 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

We really love calling Donald Trump on his bullsh*t.

Earlier this week, a document leaked, alleging the racist Republican had hired prostitutes to perform golden showers in front of him.

But during his first press conference as the President-Elect on Wednesday, the 70-year-old denied the salacious scandal, arguing that it wouldn't have happened because he's a germaphobe.

Well, Perezcious readers, if we rewind to August of last year, the businessman actually told The Hollywood Reporter's Janice Min the exact OPPOSITE in a lengthy interview.

During the chat, Janice straight-up asked the reality star about his rumored mysophobia, and wondered if his fear of germs would prevent him from shaking hands and kissing babies while campaigning.

At the time, the famous father replied:

"I'm not germophobic. I do it. … I go through and shake hands and do what I have to do, and people like me and I like them. In Iowa, I must have shaken 2,000 hands — and those were only the ones that were next to me."

Well, there you have it. Either he was lying then, or he was lying now.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor