Rabies: Hairy-legged vampire bat in Brazil feeds on human blood

A South American species of hairy-legged vampire bat that was thought to feed only on birds has been caught feeding on human blood for the first time, prompting concerns about disease transmission in the country if the bats become rabid.

Scientists studying bat poo found in three out of 15 samples from the bats, living in the Caatinga dry forests of north-east Brazil, there were traces of DNA from human blood, according to a study published in the journal Acta Chiropterologica.