In what might be the worst story of all time, the saga of Donald Trump performing lewd acts with Russian prostitutes (and being videotaped by the Russian government for blackmail purposes) just keeps finding ways to get worse. Two days after the story first came to light from a British intelligence figure, CIA agents are now telling the BBC that the whole thing is very much real — and that Russian has multiple tapes of Trump filmed on multiple dates in multiple hotels.
CIA now says there's more than one tape of Donald Trump with Russian prostitutes - Palmer Report
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 4:08 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment