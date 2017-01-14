Newsvine

Trump election may signal death — and rebirth — of American Christianity – Baptist News Global

John Jay Alvaro is one of those thoughtful ministers. He frequently pauses when asked tough questions — especially when it’s about matters of faith and culture. And he chooses his words carefully.

That’s precisely what he did Tuesday morning when asked to share his take on an American Christianity that greenlighted the Trump presidency.

“I think the church has failed and that it’s time for it to die,” said Alvaro, pastor at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.

