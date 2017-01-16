Monica Crowley, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to run communications for the National Security Council, will not be joining the Trump administration, following accusations of plagiarism.
The conservative media commentator’s decision comes after CNN reported that several passages in a 2012 book written by Crowley were plagiarized. Publisher HarperCollins then pulled the book.
Monica Crowley won't be joining Trump administration - CBS News
Seeded on Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:34 PM
