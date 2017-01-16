Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About Articles: 174 Seeds: 4708 Comments: 69903 Since: Jan 2009

Eight people shot during Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations - NY Daily News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

At least eight people were shot during Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in Miami on Monday, police said.

The shooting occurred at Memorial Park in Northwest Miami-Dade around 4 p.m., two hours after a Martin Luther King Jr. parade had ended, police said.

Juan Perez, Miami-Dade police director, took to Twitter to condemn the shooting by calling it “shameful” and "not what the followers of Dr. King Jr. want out of our community.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor