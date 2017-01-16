Eight people shot during Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations - NY Daily News

At least eight people were shot during Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in Miami on Monday, police said.
The shooting occurred at Memorial Park in Northwest Miami-Dade around 4 p.m., two hours after a Martin Luther King Jr. parade had ended, police said.
Juan Perez, Miami-Dade police director, took to Twitter to condemn the shooting by calling it “shameful” and "not what the followers of Dr. King Jr. want out of our community.”
