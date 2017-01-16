MLB Player Mansplained Birth Control To Jessica Chastain, Twitter Had None Of It | The Huffington Post

Matt Garza, a Major League Baseball pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, recently took it upon himself to weigh in on women’s health care.

On Jan. 12, actress Jessica Chastain tweeted her disappointment in the Senate’s recent vote to gut the Affordable Care Act, which could force millions of women to pay for birth control out of pocket.

“#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance,” Chastain tweeted. “Congrats USA, you’re doing your part to keep women out of the work force.”

A little over an hour later, Garza, who from what we can tell does not know Chastain personally, responded to Chastain’s tweet.

“It’s called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation,” the 33-year-old tweeted. “It’s the best contraceptive... #juatsaying [sic].”