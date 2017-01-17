Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black people 'chimps' and women 'dried up c*nts'

ayor Jim Fouts of Warren, Michigan came under fire on Monday after audio surfaced of him allegedly using disparaging remarks against African-Americans and women.

In recordings obtained by Motor City Muckraker, Fouts reportedly uses the N-word and refers to older women as “dried-up c*nts.”

“Blacks do look like chimpanzees,” the voice says in one recording. “I was watching this black woman with her daughter and they looked like two chimps.”