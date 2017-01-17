Newsvine

Kellyanne Conway: Details of Russia investigation should be kept secret 'to protect the public'

onald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday expressed disappointment that intelligence officials and lawmakers are leaking information on the Russian hacking of the election to help the president-elect and insisted it should be kept secret to “protect the public.”

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Conway was asked by co-host Clayton Morris about Trump’s planned meeting with embattled FBI Director James Comey, only to have Conway lash out at leaks coming from U.S. intelligence agencies.

