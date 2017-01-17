Trump's Twitter: Could hackers wreak havoc from the White House? | Fox News

President-elect Donald Trump may have turned his Twitter account into a powerful political weapon, but experts warn that hackers could potentially use the same account to wreak havoc from the White House.

Trump will continue using his @realDonaldTrump account when he takes office, he told The Times of London in an interview published Monday. Trump, who has 20.1 million Twitter followers, said that he won’t personally be taking over the @POTUS government account used by President Obama.

Attackers are likely already eyeing the @realDonaldTrump account, according to experts. “I think there will be people that will do their best to try to hack his account,” social media expert and President of JRM Comm Jason Mollica, told FoxNews.com. “It would not surprise me in the least to see people try to hack him - his team at the White House will have to be very vigilant to make sure that that doesn’t happen on their watch.”