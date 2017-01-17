"Welcome To The Era Of Bulls*it," Writes Russian Journalist In Open Letter To American Colleagues

Alexey Kovalev is a Russian journalist who published an open letter to his "doomed colleagues in the American media," in Medium.com after Trump’s press conference, explaining to them the realities of covering, "an authoritarian leader with a massive ego and a deep disdain for your trade and everything you hold dear."

"Congratulations, U.S. Media!" Kovalev said. “You’re in this for at least another four years, and you’ll be dealing with things Russian journalists have endured for almost two decades now. I’m talking about Putin here, but see if you can apply any of the below to your own leader.”

“Facts don’t matter,” said Kovalev. “You can’t hurt this man with facts or reason. He’ll always outmaneuver you. He’ll always wriggle out of whatever carefully crafted verbal trap you lay for him.”

Putin, he said, treats all interviews as a one-way conversation. When he’s handed questions he doesn’t like, he responds with “a bag of meaningless factoids (Putin likes to drown questions he doesn’t like in dull, unverifiable stats, figures and percentages), platitudes, false moral equivalences and straight, undiluted bullsh*t.”

“He’ll mock you for your nervous stuttering and if you’re raising a serious issue, respond with a vague, non-committal statement,” Kovalev warned.