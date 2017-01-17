Newsvine

Internet unleashes hilariously brutal mockery on Trump for whining low approval numbers are fake

President-elect Donald Trump seems to be setting a trend that when he doesn’t like the news about him he cries that it’s fake news. It certainly happened with the Russian hack story and #GoldenShowerGate.

A new CNN/ORC poll shows that Trump set a record for the lowest poll numbers (40 percent) for a president on Inauguration Day. According to the poll, only 14 percent of Democrats think that Trump will do well as president and only 4 percent think he’s handled the transition well.

In an Associated Press poll of young people, 52 percent of whites, 72 percent of Latinos, 66 percent of Asians and 70 percent of African-Americans think Trump will create more divisions.

Another shocking statistic released this week revealed that 74 percent of Americans want to see Trump’s tax returns.

Trump’s response was to cry foul.

