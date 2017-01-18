The director of the CIA just went off on Donald Trump. It was a long time coming. - The Washington Post

President-elect Donald Trump has long flirted with an adversarial relationship with our country's intelligence community. And now he apparently has gone too far for at least one of its leaders.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Monday night, CIA Director John O. Brennan had finally had it. Brennan said Trump crossed “the line” by invoking Nazi Germany while talking about the intelligence community having, in Trump's words, “allowed” a dossier full of unconfirmed and salacious allegations about him to leak into the public domain.