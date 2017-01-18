Trump noses into one of the world's biggest mergers - POLITICO

he president-elect extracts job promises from CEOs of Monsanto and Bayer, who are trying to get regulatory approval for $66 billion deal.

When Donald Trump convened the CEOs of German chemical company Bayer and U.S. seed giant Monsanto at Trump Tower last week, they made the usual small talk.

Trump then asked specific questions about the $66 billion merger they are in the middle of, according to people briefed on the meeting. The companies committed to $8 billion in new research and development, along with 3,000 new jobs and a commitment to keep 9,000 other jobs in the United States, if the merger goes through.

Sean Spicer, the incoming White House press secretary, credited Trump with the commitment in a call Tuesday morning. "The reason for this commitment and expansion is because of the president-elect’s focus on creating [a] better business climate here in the United States, which has already increased consumer and small business confidence since the election," Spicer said.

Yet the merger of the companies — the second-largest deal announced last year — hasn't been approved by the federal government that Trump is about to take control of, and regulatory concerns remain, especially because it could reshape the world’s food supply. And Trump doesn't yet have an agriculture secretary nominee to even consider whether the deal would help farmers and set policies on such mergers.