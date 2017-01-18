Trump's DC hotel bans reporters from premises during inauguration week

The Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. banned members of the press from entering the premises this week, citing “respect of the privacy” of hotel guests.

Politico’s Daniel Lippman tried to enter the Pennsylvania, Ave. hotel Wednesday for a breakfast meeting when he was stopped and told “media” could not enter the building.

“Media is not allowed in this week in respect of the privacy of our guests,” director of sales and marketing Patricia Tang told Politico.

D.C. legal code makes it “an unlawful discriminatory practice” to deny “any person the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, and accommodations of any place of public accommodations” based on “political affiliation [or] source of income.” As Politico notes, “source of income” likely includes a member of the media’s job in said industry.