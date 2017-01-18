resident-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Army, Vincent Viola reportedly punched a concessions worker in the face at a high-end racehorse auction in Saratoga Springs, NY last August.
The New York Times said that Viola — a hedge fund billionaire and owner of the Florida Panthers hockey team — struck the man in the face because Viola’s wife Theresa claimed he’d shoved her.
Trump's pick for Army Secretary punched worker in the face at high-end racehorse auction: police
