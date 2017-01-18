Newsvine

FBI and 5 other agencies investigating possible covert payouts to Trump from Kremlin

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley
Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:50 PM
The FBI and five other law enforcement and intelligence agencies have collaborated for months in an investigation into Russian attempts to influence the November election, including whether money from the Kremlin covertly aided President-elect Donald Trump, two people familiar with the matter said.

The agencies involved in the inquiry are the FBI, the CIA, the National Security Agency, the Justice Department, the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and representatives of the director of national intelligence, the sources said.

