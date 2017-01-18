Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About Articles: 174 Seeds: 4732 Comments: 70078 Since: Jan 2009

'It's so sad — I feel for them': 'The View' panel scoffs at GOP poll saying white men are persecuted

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:58 PM
Discuss:

n Wednesday, The View panel reacted with incredulity to a new GOP poll that says Republicans believe that it’s a great time to be a woman.

“It’s a time of great transition in America, but it’s also the best time to be a woman, according to Republican men,” said co-host Whoopi Goldberg. “They even think we have it better than they do.”

“One man interviewed by the New York Times said the white man is the low man on the totem pole,” Goldberg continued. “‘Everybody else is above the white man!'”

“So, women…why are we keeping the white man down?” Goldberg asked the rest of the panel.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor