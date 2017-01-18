'It's so sad — I feel for them': 'The View' panel scoffs at GOP poll saying white men are persecuted

n Wednesday, The View panel reacted with incredulity to a new GOP poll that says Republicans believe that it’s a great time to be a woman.
“It’s a time of great transition in America, but it’s also the best time to be a woman, according to Republican men,” said co-host Whoopi Goldberg. “They even think we have it better than they do.”
“One man interviewed by the New York Times said the white man is the low man on the totem pole,” Goldberg continued. “‘Everybody else is above the white man!'”
“So, women…why are we keeping the white man down?” Goldberg asked the rest of the panel.
'The View' panel scoffs at GOP poll saying white men are persecuted
Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:58 PM
