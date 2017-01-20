Tell Congress: No cuts to Violence Against Women programs!

Whoa. The Trump administration just announced plans to gut the Department of Justice's Violence Against Women programs.

As soon as he's sworn in today, President Trump wants to begin cutting funding for hundreds of local rape crisis centers, the National Domestic Violence Hotline--which has served almost 4 million people--and sexual assault response training for hundreds of thousands of law enforcement officials. Since the programs were created, intimate partner violence has decreased 67% and more people are reporting sexual violence and getting the support they need. Gutting these programs will literally cost women their lives.

Luckily, Trump can't do this alone. Congress needs to approve these cuts--if they hear from enough of their constituents, they won't want to be on record supporting Trump's dangerous plans, just like we saw during the election. Will you add your name right now?

