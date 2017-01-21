Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About Articles: 177 Seeds: 4734 Comments: 70126 Since: Jan 2009

'Mourning in America' Is Trending on Social Media, and People Are Wearing Black

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:48 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday — and many Americans still have not come to terms with his newly appointed status.

While our nation’s new president amassed a great amount of supporters during his campaign, the number of protestors and size of the resistance has increased as well. With recent protests across the United States uniting against Trump’s appointment, it’s clear that this monumental day in history wasn’t exactly celebrated by all Americans.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor