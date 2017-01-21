Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday — and many Americans still have not come to terms with his newly appointed status.
While our nation’s new president amassed a great amount of supporters during his campaign, the number of protestors and size of the resistance has increased as well. With recent protests across the United States uniting against Trump’s appointment, it’s clear that this monumental day in history wasn’t exactly celebrated by all Americans.
'Mourning in America' Is Trending on Social Media, and People Are Wearing Black
