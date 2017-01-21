Women's March: Massive Turnout Changes Plan

A massive turnout at the Women’s March on Washington has forced a change of plans. With the entire planned route filled with hundreds of thousands of protesters, organizers can’t lead a formal march toward the White House.
That’s according to a District of Columbia official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the official isn’t authorized to speak for the march.
The official says that shortly before 1 p.m., people were standing along the entire march route.
