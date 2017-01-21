Melania Trump and Martha Washington: Reluctant First Ladies

With reports about Melania Trump’s decision not to relocate to Washington D.C. this month, much has been said and written about its financial toll on New York. But what about her decision’s impact on the nation?

We have yet to hear details about how the commuting Melania Trump will be available for state dinners and the constant social/political events that are often attended or hosted by the president’s spouse. Traditionally, Mrs. Trump would be expected to manage a staff, serve as the White House hostess and to represent a cause (usually related to women and children).

Mrs. Trump’s reluctance to relocate and to step into the spotlight with the president is far from unique and many first ladies have shared in her hesitancy. Presidents’ wives have confronted the personal dilemmas associated with the Office of the President since the founding of the new nation. Martha Washington was a case in point.