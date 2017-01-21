Newsvine

Trump Inauguration: George Bush Reactions Photos, GW Memes

The Internet is going wild over George W. Bush’s reactions to Donald Trump’s Friday morning inauguration ceremony.

As Trump was being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Bush was one of several notable political figures in attendance. However, judging by the photos captured of him at the event, it appeared as though he would have preferred better weather.

Twitter immediately began to joke about the former commander in chief’s demeanor during the rainy ceremony, with many poking fun at his attempts to stay dry.

