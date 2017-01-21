Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About Articles: 177 Seeds: 4737 Comments: 70155 Since: Jan 2009

President Trump wax replica unveiled in Times Square - NY Daily News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Sat Jan 21, 2017 2:22 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

He's the Waxmander-in-Chief.

A wax statue of President Trump unveiled in Times Square Friday proved just as polarizing as the real deal being inaugurated in Washington, D.C.

Madame Tussauds' replica was unceremoniously wheeled off a truck and put on display outside the museum's Times Square location about an hour before the 45th president took his oath of office.

The new sculpture is one of four matching figures created by the London-based chain to mark the start of Trump's White House residency.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor