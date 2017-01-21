President Trump wax replica unveiled in Times Square - NY Daily News

He's the Waxmander-in-Chief.

A wax statue of President Trump unveiled in Times Square Friday proved just as polarizing as the real deal being inaugurated in Washington, D.C.

Madame Tussauds' replica was unceremoniously wheeled off a truck and put on display outside the museum's Times Square location about an hour before the 45th president took his oath of office.

The new sculpture is one of four matching figures created by the London-based chain to mark the start of Trump's White House residency.