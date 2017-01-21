Trump Inauguration: Twitter Account Used Old Obama Photo

As Donald Trump stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to recite the oath of office, the social media accounts for the President of the United States were automatically transferred from Barack Obama’s administration to Trump’s.

On Twitter, the @POTUS Twitter account shed Obama’s portrait and cover photograph replaced, just after 9 a.m., by Trump’s likeness and an image of a crowd of people waving American flags as they stood, in the freezing cold, in front of the Capitol.