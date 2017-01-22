El Chapo's Extradition a "Milestone," Prosecutor Says

Saying they were bringing the world’s most notorious drug lord to justice, U.S. prosecutors on Friday described Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman as the murderous architect of a 3-decade-long web of violence, corruption and drug addiction and announced they were seeking a $14 billion forfeiture from him.

Extradited Thursday from Mexico, Guzman was due Friday in a federal court in Brooklyn. Prosecutors have sought to bring him to a U.S. court for years while he made brazen prison escapes and spent years on the run in Mexico.

“Today marks a milestone in our pursuit of Chapo Guzman,” said Robert Capers, the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn. “He’s a man known for a life of crime, violence, death and destruction, and now he’ll have to answer for that.”