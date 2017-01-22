Women's March On Washington Sets US Protest Record As Estimated 3.6-4.5 Million Marched

The final national crowd estimate is that somewhere between 3.6 million and 4.5 million people marched across the country in Women’s March On Washington.

According to UConn Professor Jeremy Pressman’s Google document of crowd estimates the low-end estimate is 3.66 million marchers. The high-end estimate is 4.57 million. Whether it is the low or high estimate that is accurate the Women’s March On Washington shattered the previous record for the largest one-day protest in the United States.