“What is the best way to decimate a community? Deny its people access to healthcare.”
“What is the best way to decimate a community? Shut down its largest employer.”
These questions were asked and answered by Tim Egan, CEO of Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital, last Sunday, January 15, as he opened his comments at a rally to defend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) against the GOP’s ongoing efforts to repeal it.
Chicago Rally Reveals Economic and Human Damage of GOP's Real Motives and Hypocrisy in ACA Repeal
Sun Jan 22, 2017
