Video of Donald Abusing Melania at the National Prayer Service in Washington D.C.

This is face of an abused woman forced to comply with the demands of her abuser. This video was post by Marv @Marv_Vien
This is at the National Prayer Service. He more than likely said something abusive to her right there in church with the churchgoers smiling fondly over the scene.
Some people are trying to claim this is a reversed video. Here's the video reversed by
~Cerebral Clown~ @cerebral_artery Replying to julie tyler and Marv
No.I just reversed the original video and it's clear that it hasn't been tampered with. It makes no sense otherwise