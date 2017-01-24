Newsvine

MSNBC nabs biggest Saturday audience since '03 with Women's March coverage | TheHill

MSNBC's wall-to-wall coverage of the Women's March on Washington and its sister marches around the country and world propelled the Comcast-owned news network to its best Saturday ratings in more than a decade.

In total viewers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., MSNBC drew 1.455 million viewers — its largest Saturday audience since the network covered the Iraq War in 2003.

