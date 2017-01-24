Senate committee moving forward with Russia hacking probe | TheHill

The Senate Intelligence Committee is moving forward with its probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential race.

Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.), the top members on the committee, made the announcement after the intelligence panel held its weekly closed-door briefing on Tuesday.



"The Committee today agreed to move forward, under terms of reference proposed by Chairman Burr and Vice Chairman Warner, with its inquiry into Russian efforts directed against the 2016 US elections and related efforts abroad," read a joint statement from the pair.



The committee "hopes to expeditiously conduct its review and report its findings," the two lawmakers added.