Roman Polanski Quits Film Awards Jury After Outcry from Women's Groups - NBC News

Movie director Roman Polanski, wanted by the United States for having sex with a minor almost 40 years ago, has turned down an invitation to head the jury at France's Cesar film awards following an outcry from women's groups.

The choice of Polanski for the Cesar event, France's equivalent of the Oscars, was criticized by the minister for women's rights, Laurence Rossignol, last week.

"It's surprising and shocking," she told France Culture. "It sends a signal of indifference."