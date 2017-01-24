oday we have even more confirmation that Donald Trump brought his personal cheering section to his bizarre narcissistic speech in front of the CIA’s memorial wall. CBS News reports that not only were Trump’s supporters cheering and laughing, this creepy boastful speech actually made relations with the intelligence community even worse than they already were.
CBS News Now Confirms Trump Brought a Cheering Section to His CIA Speech - and the CIA Isn't Happy About It - Little Green Footballs
Seeded on Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:37 PM
