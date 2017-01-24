Some of the most inspiring participants at Saturday’s worldwide Women’s Marches were the young people who came out in droves to take a stand for gender equality and human rights. Afterward, I talked to nine high-school students from across the United States — all with their own reasons for marching — about what the experience meant to them, and how they plan to carry their activism forward in the coming years and months.
These High-School Marchers Will Give You Hope for the Future
