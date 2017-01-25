Report: Men Forced to Do Stuff While Women Attended March

On Saturday, an estimated 485,000 people took part in the Women’s March on Washington. Among them were several women from the suburb of Montclair, New Jersey — a town that skewed 84 percent pro–Hillary Clinton — where, as reported by the Times, their absence left men with the daunting prospect of, uh, having to do stuff for themselves.

During the weekend, women were conspicuously absent from the only three places that apparently constitute their natural habitat: Starbucks, yoga studios, and being with their children. The latter proved the most challenging for the town’s men, who were forced to scrounge for food, firewood, and Baby Einstein DVDs — sometimes resorting to fighting their fellow sweatpants-clad, soft-bodied dads for resources.