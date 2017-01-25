Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About Articles: 178 Seeds: 4759 Comments: 70453 Since: Jan 2009

Hewitt: Trump on 'constitutional thin ice,' could face impeachment | TheHill

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:26 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt said Tuesday he thinks President Trump is on "constitutional thin ice" and could face impeachment if Democrats regain control of the House in 2018.

"President Trump has to be aware of the constitutional thin ice on which he skates," Hewitt said during an interview with Yahoo anchor Katie Couric, referring to allegations of conflicts of interest that have already dogged Trump in his first few days in office. 

“I think it would occur after midterms and only if the House flips to the Democrats. So the potential is there, yes,” Hewitt said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor