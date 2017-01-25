Hewitt: Trump on 'constitutional thin ice,' could face impeachment | TheHill

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt said Tuesday he thinks President Trump is on "constitutional thin ice" and could face impeachment if Democrats regain control of the House in 2018.

"President Trump has to be aware of the constitutional thin ice on which he skates," Hewitt said during an interview with Yahoo anchor Katie Couric, referring to allegations of conflicts of interest that have already dogged Trump in his first few days in office.

“I think it would occur after midterms and only if the House flips to the Democrats. So the potential is there, yes,” Hewitt said.