Mar-a-Lago doubles initiation fee to $200,000 | TheHill

Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:41 AM
The Trump Organization-owned Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, has doubled its initiation fee to $200,000 ahead of President Trump's inauguration, NBC reported Wednesday.

The increase took place Jan. 1, though the resort reportedly had been considering a fee increase for some time. The timing could, however, be seen as trying to benefit from the president's election. 

