Mar-a-Lago doubles initiation fee to $200,000 | TheHill

The Trump Organization-owned Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, has doubled its initiation fee to $200,000 ahead of President Trump's inauguration, NBC reported Wednesday.
The increase took place Jan. 1, though the resort reportedly had been considering a fee increase for some time. The timing could, however, be seen as trying to benefit from the president's election.
