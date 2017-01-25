Newsvine

'He is driving our nation off a moral cliff': Anne Frank Center hits back at Trump's executive orders

Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:48 PM
On Wednesday, the executive director of the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect responded to Donald Trump’s sweeping executive orders involving immigration and the Mexico border wall, calling it “one of the most hateful days in our nation’s history.”

“The Statue of Liberty weeps over President Trump’s discrimination,” Steven Goldstein wrote in a statement on Facebook. “President Trump is beyond the wrong side of history. He is driving our nation off a moral cliff.”

