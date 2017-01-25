In the Age of "Alternative Facts," Truth Telling is an Act of Resistance

Our new President has been busy. His tiny hands must be tired from signing all those executive orders.

First there was the action affecting women’s reproductive rights on a global scale–which he signed, surrounded by a covey of white men, creating the most nauseating photo opp since that pic of the Trump family in the golden tower. (You know the one, with the giant lion thing? What even IS that??) In the same swipe of the pen, he rolled back regulations of the ACA and withdrew us from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He has also resurrected the Keystone and Dakota pipeline projects–in which he appears to have vast (VAST) conflicts of interest. All in all, his first few days in office yielded ten executive orders.