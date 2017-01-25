Newsvine

Trump's Completely Mental Chicago Tweet Is Nuts | Crooks and Liars

I'll make this quick.

1. Donald Trump is tweeting threats to government officials in Chicago based on what he is watching that moment on Bill O'Reilly. Not making that up.

2. He's still using his private Twitter account for some reason and is obviously unsupervised.

3. He threatens Chicago with "the feds" even though the city has specifically and in face to face contact with Trump asked for Federal assistance with law enforcement.

