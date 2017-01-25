Steve Bannon registered to vote in two states despite Trump's cries of 'voter fraud' | US news | The Guardian

A senior White House adviser to Donald Trump is registered to vote in two different states, a practice that the US president wrongly claimed amounted to electoral fraud on Wednesday as he called for an inquiry.
Stephen Bannon registered to vote in New York shortly before the presidential election last year, after the Guardian disclosed that he was registered to vote at a vacant house in Florida where his ex-wife had once lived.
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:09 PM
