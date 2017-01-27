Education Nominee Admits Trump's 'Access Hollywood' Boasts Describe Sexual Assault | The Huffington Post

During a confirmation hearing Tuesday, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) asked Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary about the president-elect’s infamous boasts on the “Access Hollywood” tapes.

In questioning Betsy DeVos, Murray wanted to know whether Trump’s descriptions of kissing and groping women without their consent ― and the allegations subsequently made about him by a host of women ― amounted to sexual assault.

“I take accusations of this type of behavior very seriously,” Murray said. “If this behavior ― kissing and touching women and girls without their consent ― happened in a school, would you consider it a sexual assault?”

DeVos gave the only reasonable answer.

“Yes.”