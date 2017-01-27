Newsvine

'Shop for yarn elsewhere': Tenn. shop owner to 'vile' women's march supporters - The Washington Post

Elizabeth Poe describes The Joy of Knitting, the small store she founded four years ago in Franklin, Tenn., as a place for women to buy yarn, knit and make friends.

Well, some women.

In a Facebook post Poe wrote Tuesday that quickly went viral, she requested that “if you want yarn for any project for the women’s movement that you please shop for yarn elsewhere.” She made clear in the post that she was referring to those who participated in or supported the Women’s March on Washington and its sister marches across the country.

“The vulgarity, vile and evilness of this movement is absolutely despicable. That kind of behavior is unacceptable and is not welcomed at The Joy of Knitting. I will never need that kind of business to remain open. Two wrongs will never ever make it right,” she wrote, adding, “As the owner of this business and a Christian, I have a duty to my customers and my community to promote values of mutual respect, love, compassion, understanding, and integrity. The women’s movement is counterproductive to unity of family, friends, community, and nation.”

