Congress: Require Trump to prove he has no Dakota Access Pipeline conflicts of interest -- #NoDAPL

President Trump just signed an executive order that could allow work on the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) to proceed—threatening the water of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and 17 million people who live and work along the shore of the Missouri River.1

Federal disclosure forms filed in May of 2016 showed that President Donald Trump held shares in Energy Transfer Partners and Phillips 66, both part of the DAPL entity. A Trump spokesperson announced that he had sold off his shares in Energy Transfer Partners, but the Trump team would not say whether he had sold his stake in Phillips 66.2

This presents a clear conflict of interest if he cannot prove he is fully divested of all interest in the pipeline, and was before he signed his executive order.

If the President has truly divested, he should easily be able to prove it and put the claim to rest. If he cannot, he has no business signing executive orders that cause conflicts of interest.

