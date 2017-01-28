Newsvine

American Muslims prepare to push back against Donald Trump | Toronto Star

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley
Seeded on Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:38 PM
Four days after U.S. President Donald Trump was inaugurated, mental health counsellors hosted a webinar on how their fellow American Muslims could cope. They surveyed the political landscape: a White House framing Islam itself as a threat, a surge in anti-Muslim hostility and suspicion of immigrants in general.

The counsellors offered tips such as limiting time on social media. And they cautioned against withdrawing in discouragement, worried about losing whatever foothold Muslims have gained in public life since the crucible of Sept. 11.

