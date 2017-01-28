I wrote the words and music for the song “One Small Voice” in 1982. More than two decades later I re-recorded it because I wanted a version without synthesizers. I had forgotten about the second recording until January 20, 2017.
On January 21, 2017 men, women, and children of all ages with a variety of political views marched peacefully in “Women’s Marches” on seven continents around the world. I marched in a snowstorm in Stanley, Idaho (pop. 63) with 29 other people comprising half the town. I carried a handmade sign that said “One Small Voice” because I’ve never stopped believing that one small voice plus millions of other small voices is exactly how we change the world.
Carole King: Why I'm Just Now Re-Releasing A Song I First Wrote In 1982 | The Huffington Post
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:52 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment