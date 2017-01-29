World Leaders React To The Reality Of A Trump Presidency | The Huffington Post

In his first week in office, President Donald Trump announced a multitude of plans and decisions that will have dramatic consequences for people in the United States. Many of the presidential memorandums and executive decisions will also fundamentally affect other countries around the globe, leaving several world leaders scrambling to react to Trump’s announcements.

On Friday, the Trump administration placed immediate restrictions on refugees and immigrants entering the U.S., spurring international alarm and outcry. The American refugee resettlement program has been halted for four months, Syrian refugees have been barred from entering the country and people from seven Muslim-majority nations are temporarily blocked from entering the U.S.

These are some of the reactions from foreign governments and leaders to Trump’s first week in the White House.