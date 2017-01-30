Mosque Shooting in Quebec City Leaves 6 Dead, 17 Wounded - NBC News

Canada's prime minister condemned what he called a "terrorist attack on Muslims" after gunmen shot dead six people at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday night.

Two suspects aged in their late 20s or early 30s were arrested after the shooting, police said.

One of the suspects was apprehended at the at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center, where the shooting took place. The other was detained after calling 911 and telling police he was armed and ready to turn himself in, officials told a press conference on Monday morning.