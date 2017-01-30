Trump: McCain and Graham 'looking to start WWIII' - POLITICO

President Donald Trump lashed out Sunday at Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham for publicly second-guessing his executive order on refugees, calling them "weak on immigration" and "looking to start World War III."

The rebuke, in a pair of Sunday afternoon tweets, came after McCain (R-Ariz.) and Graham (R-S.C.) criticized Trump's executive order on immigration and refugee policy in a joint statement Sunday. They said they "fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism."

Trump responded a few hours later.

"The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong - they are sadly weak on immigration. The two ... .Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III," Trump wrote.