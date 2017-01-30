Kaine: Not A Coincidence Trump Issued "Holocaust Denial" Statement On Same Day Of Muslim Executive Order | Video | RealClearPolitics

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2016, said it is "not a coincidence" that Trump signed an executive order that "imposed a religious test on Muslims" on the same day he issued a "Holocaust denial" statement. On Sunday's broadcast of NBC's Meet the Press, Kaine said senior Trump advisor Steve Bannon is connected to a news organization, Breitbart, that traffics in white supremacy and anti-semitism. "Senator, that's a tough charge. Do you think it's more than a coincidence that it all happened on Friday?" Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd asked. "This is what Holocaust denial is," Kaine declared. "It's either to deny that it happened or many Holocaust deniers acknowledge oh, yeah, people were killed but it was a lot of innocent people, Jews weren't targeted. The fact that they did that and imposed this religious test against Muslims in the executive orders on the same day, this is not a coincidence."